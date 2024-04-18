Paras Kalnawat, known for his role as Samar in Anupamaa continues to entertain viewers with his performance in TV series Kundali Bhagya now.

The actor is currently playing the role of Rajveer in the TV show Kundali Bhagya and getting immense love for his character. Recently, Paras added a fun twist to the red carpet scene as he turned into Shraddha Arya's personal paparazzo at the screening of LSD 2.

Paras Kalnawat and Shraddha Arya at the special screening of LSD 2

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Paras Kalnawat captured Shraddha Arya while she gracefully posed for the paparazzi. Paras wrote, “@sarya’s personal pap.” The duo share a strong bond of friendship. Both of them were spotted at the screening of LSD 2 special screening.

The Kundali Bhagya actress looked gorgeous in a plaid-patterned short and sleeveless dress, effortlessly showcasing a casual yet stunning appearance. She accessorized it with round earrings and kept her hair open and straight. Paras Kalnawat looked handsome in a black leather jacket and joggers paired with black sneakers, striking a perfect balance between casual and chic.

About Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya has not only captivated audiences on the small screen with her performances across various TV shows but has also made her mark on the silver screen.

The actress, known for her role in Kundali Bhagya, has even shared the screen with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. With her versatile talent, Shraddha has become a popular actress in the entertainment industry. On the personal front, she tied the knot with Indian Navy officer Rahul Naggal on November 16, 2021, while continuing her journey on Kundali Bhagya since 2017.

More about Paras Kalnawat

In Kundali Bhagya, Paras plays the lead role of the character Rajveer Luthra, joining the cast after the show underwent a 20-year time leap. Paras portrays the onscreen son of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand. Joining him in the post-leap cast are Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad.

Paras and Sana, portraying the lead pair in the show, have garnered immense love from their fans. Their on-screen chemistry as 'PalVeer' is a favorite among audiences, who often express their affection on social media platforms. Recently, on March 28, Paras and Sana marked their one-year journey on Kundali Bhagya as they celebrated this milestone on the sets of the show.

