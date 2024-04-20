Kundali Bhagya has been ruling the TV landscape since its inception. The show never fails to grab decent ratings on the TRP charts. To keep the audiences glued to their TV screens, makers of the drama consistently introduce exciting twists and turns in the storyline. In a recent turn of events, Rajveer takes the gunshot originally aimed at Karan. Adding to Luthra’s worries, Karan’s car also breaks down, forcing him to carry Rajveer to the hospital in a handcart.

Kundali Bhagya features Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, Sana Sayyad, and Shakti Anand in central roles.

Karan does whatever it takes to save Rajveer

The recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya showcased how Preeta saves Kavya and exposes Varun’s truth of already being married in front of the entire family. Soon after, a gang of goons create chaos at the wedding. They try to harm Karan and Preeta. A series of events leads to Rajveer getting shot by a bullet and stabbed by one of the goons while attempting to save his parents.

As Karan, Preeta and Palki begin to take Rajveer to the hospital, their car breaks down. This makes Karan end up carrying Rajveer in a handcart.

Here’s the highlight from the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya:

Shakti Anand reveals pulling off the scene in one go

Shakti Anand aka Karan has added depth to the scene with his powerful acting skills. He has disclosed that the shot where he pushes the cart with Paras lying on it was shot in one take. Calling it a truly satisfying experience, the actor stated, “I believe in giving 100% to whatever I do. Recently, I shot a scene where I had to push a handcart with Paras lying on top of it. It was very much a father-son moment. The cart was not only very heavy, it was even more challenging as I had to push it for quite a while. However, after discussing it with my creative team and other co-stars, I felt confident that I could do it without any support. And I did and it got okayed in just one go.”

About Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is counted among some of the most successful shows on Indian Television. The show is currently in its first generational leap. It now follows the story of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand)’s fraternal twins- Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shaurya (Baseer Ali). The two fall in love with the same girl named Palki (Sana Sayyad). While Rajveer is a kind-hearted and confident guy, Shaurya is a completely spoiled and over-pampered brat. The brother duo gets separated during childhood due to some misunderstanding. As destiny brings them together once again, they start seeing each other as rivals.

Kundali Bhagya went on air in July 2017. It is backed by Ektaa Kapoor’s production banner, Balaji Telefilms. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9:30 PM on Zee TV and can be viewed anytime on the Zee5 app.

