L360: Mohanlal set to join hands with director Tharun Moorthy for very first time

Mohanlal who seems to be trying to work with new directors from the current lot has joined hands with Operation Java director Tharun Moorthy for the actor’s 360th film. Recently, the makers of the film themselves released an updated poster which marked the tentative title L360 for the actor’s next film.

The official update of the film was shared by Mohanlal itself through his social media handles. The film is set to commence shooting from next month onwards. The actor went on to write, “Looking forward to working with Tharun Moorthy and M Renjith for my 360th film. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is scripted by KR Sunil and the director himself. The project is produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. Appreciating your prayers and well wishes as the shoot begins this April.”

Mohanlal joins hands with Operation Java director Tharun Moorthy

Much like Mohanlal’s previous film Malaikottai Vaaliban, this film will also not be produced by Aashirvad Cinemas which has been a constant collaboration of Mohanlal films.

Moreover, this also marks Mohanlal’s newer affliction towards working with fresh directors as opposed to his knack for collaborating with directors whom he has worked previously with on several occasions. Moreover, it seems that the Lucifer star is trying to balance between creators and giving opportunities to tell various stories by multiple filmmakers.

Furthermore, Tharun Moorthy who previously worked on films like Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009 has garnered quite critical acclaim from both his films where the latter was even chosen for the Indian Panorama at IFFI 2022. Owing to his track record, it would be quite special to see what Tharun might be brewing up with his new film starring a legendary actor like Mohanlal in the lead role.

Mohanlal’s professional line-ups

Mohanlal who was last seen in the film Malaikottai Vaaliban directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery is currently gearing up for many of his future releases which are set to happen.

Mohanlal’s next film Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure is slated to release in theaters in May of this year which is directed by the actor himself in his debut venture. Apart from that, the complete actor is also shooting for the film L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran which is the second installment of the planned trilogy of films including Lucifer.

