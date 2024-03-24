INSIDE PICS: Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya celebrates her husband’s birthday with cosy get-together

Shraddha Arya, renowned for portraying Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, enjoys a substantial fan base. Loved by fans for her acting prowess, the actress boasts a vast following on social networking platforms. She regularly offers glimpses into her life, engaging with her followers. A few hours ago, the actress shared glimpses from her husband's birthday celebration.

Shraddha Arya shares pictures from husband's birthday celebration

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a series of heartwarming pictures from the intimate affair, exclaiming, "Happy Birthday, HubbyBubby!" The photos capture moments of joy as the couple indulges in playful antics on a scooter and enjoys a cozy gathering with loved ones at a local restaurant. Despite the simplicity of the celebration, their radiant smiles speak volumes about the happiness they share.

Fans showered the couple with heartfelt wishes, with one admirer gushing, "The way he's wearing your glasses is sooooo cuteeee." Another echoed similar sentiments, writing, "Happy happy birthday! Have a great year ahead and many more celebrations in this coming year." The love poured in not just from fans but also from fellow celebrities like Anjum Faikh, Supriya Raina Shukla, and others, who joined in to wish Rahul a fantastic birthday.

Shraddha’s journey in Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya initially revolved around a love triangle involving Karan, Preeta, and Rishabh. The roles were portrayed by actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, and Manit Jaura, respectively. The captivating chemistry between Preeta and Karan affectionately referred to as ‘PreeRan,’ captured the hearts of many viewers and garnered widespread admiration.

After the leap, Shraddha's character experiences memory loss. Actors Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad were cast as the next-generation leads, while Baseer Ali joined the show portraying a morally ambiguous character.

About Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya gained acclaim for her role in the music video Soniye Heeriye, adored by many. She showcased her talent in Bollywood with a role alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Nishabd. Her television projects encompass a variety of shows such as Mai Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, Dream Girl: Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and Kundali Bhagya. Additionally, she was featured in the superhit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

