PICS: Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat shares fun-filled moments with Sana Sayyad as PalVeer completes 1 year

Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad, who joined the show Kundali Bhagya after a 20-year leap, have now completed a year as PalVeer. On this occasion, Paras who plays the role of Rajveer in the TV show celebrated the milestone with Sana Sayyad who plays the role of Palki.

Celebrating one year of PalVeer:

The popular actor took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with Sana Sayyad. He expressed gratitude and thanked all his PalVeer fans. Paras used the beautiful song Chaar Kadam from the movie PK in the background.

He wrote in the caption, “It's been one fab year since we've walked "Chaar Kadam" as #PalVeer. Thank you and a bigggg warm hug to each and everyone of you for the unconditional love, beautiful edits, all the praises and for having faith in us. Let's walk 40 more steps together @sana_sayyad29 P.S: Don't ask me what I'm doing in last 2 slides but you're free to guess in the comment section..#OneYear #PalVeer #KundaliBhagya #Palki #Rajveer #SanaSayyad #ParasKalnawat #Smile #Celebration. Thank You Once Again @bakingblunders.since2007 for sending such beautiful wishes and cake ordered by an anonymous admirer.”

Fans shower love

As soon as he posted the pictures, PalVeer fans flooded the comments section with showering love for the serial. Remembering one of the scenes of the jodi, one user wrote, “Omg, you remember the CHAAR KADAM scene of PalVeer? Aww.” Another user commented, “Palveerians ka Dil garden garden ho gaya ab. (The hearts of Palveerians are now blooming with joy.)”.

About Kundali Bhagya

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show features a cast of familiar faces including Shraddha Arya as Preeta, Shakti Anand as Karan, Manit Joura as Rishabh, Paras Kalnawat as Rajveer, Sana Sayyad as Palki, Baseer Ali as Shaurya, and Shalini Mahal as Shanaya.

Kundali Bhagya premiered on July 12, 2017, captivated audiences ever since. Throughout its journey, the show has featured renowned actors like Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shakti Arora to name a few. Recently, the show took a generational leap, with Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad stepping into lead roles. Meanwhile, Shraddha Arya continues to portray Preeta, while Shakti Anand now plays Karan.

