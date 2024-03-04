Atlee and Priya share picture-perfect moment with MS Dhoni at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding ceremony

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani, is set to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in July.

Before that, there was a spectacular 3-day pre-wedding celebration that not only went viral on social media but also became a truly unforgettable moment in the Indian entertainment industry.

Renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar, who also attended the event with his wife Krishna Priya, had an amazing moment of happiness when he was spotted with the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni during the third day of pre-wedding celebrations.

Atlee and MS Dhoni shared a picture-perfect moment

After the Maha Aarti ceremony, Atlee Kumar and his spouse shared a delightful moment with cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi during the dinner party. Atlee managed to capture a perfect selfie with MS Dhoni, creating a memorable moment.

Later on, Atlee also took a solo picture with MS Dhoni, filled with laughter and joy, marking the highlight of their night in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The pre-wedding celebrations have been buzzing online with numerous pictures and videos. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day festivities concluded with the grand Hastakshar ceremony, where Radhika's enchanting presence symbolized her warm welcome into the Ambani Family.

Advertisement

Ram Charan and Dhoni at pre-wedding festivities

On March 2, a video was shared from Anant and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in which Ram Charan and Upasana were seen walking with Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

In the video, Ram Charan was seen in an all-black indo-western attire while Upasana opted for an ethnic design dress for the celebration. Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted for a sky-blue Kurta while his wife donned an embroidered Lehenga for the occasion.

Atlee upcoming films

Atlee Kumar is currently basking in the success of his 2023 blockbuster Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Jawan had a stellar star cast which included Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Deepika Padukone in a special cameo appearance. The film was bankrolled by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and the music was helmed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Atlee has now turned producer for his second Bollywood venture, Baby John. The action-thriller features Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The upcoming action-thriller is helmed by Kalees and jointly bankrolled by Atlee and Murad Khetani. The film is said to be released in theaters on May 31, 2024 worldwide.

ALSO READ: Salaar 2: Here’s when the filming of Prabhas starrer will begin