POLL: Who should direct Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Thalapathy 69? Pick your favorite

Many are aware that Thalapathy Vijay is planning to step away from acting to focus on politics. While some fans are looking forward to his new journey, others are disappointed they won't see him on screen anymore.

There's a lot of buzz about who will helm the actor's last film, which is currently titled Thalapathy 69. Names like H Vinoth, Atlee, and Vetrimaaran have been circulating online, raising high hopes among fans

Who should direct Vijay starrer Thalapathy 69?

We're all aware that the three directors are extremely skilled at making movies, and each has their own unique filmmaking style. With all these options available, which director do you believe would be the best fit to lead the project?

Atlee, as we all know, has been an ardent fan of the star and has already made three separate blockbuster films with the actor. Their first collaboration in 2016 gave life to the film Theri, which went on to become a massive success and was followed by films like Mersal and Bigil. The director had also mentioned a potential movie with both Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay in the leading roles.

Moving ahead, director H Vinoth is known for making some hard-hitting films like Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Nerkonda Paarvai while also dabbling in commercial flicks like Valimai and Thunivu. Additionally, the director had initially mentioned making a political thriller with the actor if he ever had the chance.

Finally, director Vetrimaaran and Thalapathy Vijay had apparently been in talks about collaborating on a movie for quite a long time. The director who made cinematic gems like Vada Chennai, Viduthalai, and many more has shown interest in adapting the novel Shoes of the Dead by Kota Neelima with the actor in the leading role.

From the above list of directors, who do you think should be helming the Thalapathy 69 project? If not them, who would you want to see handling the actor's next? Cast your votes below.

Cast your votes:

