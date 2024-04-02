Baby John: Varun Dhawan gives peek into his action scene in new PICS; calls it 'one of the hardest shoots'

Varun Dhawan's upcoming action entertainer Baby John is one of the most awaited upcoming films of Bollywood this year. The film is currently on floors and VD has completed 70 days of the shoot. The actor recently took to Instagram and shared how much hard work he and the team are putting in for the shoot.

Varun Dhawan shares an update from the sets of Baby John

Varun Dhawan will be seen in a full-blown action avatar in Baby John. Sharing glimpses of his look with the fans on Instagram, Varun said that it's been one of the hardest shoots of his career. "#BABYJOHN -day 70

Filming relentlessly till the sun didn’t rise and then also our unit kept going. One of the hardest shoots Iv been on#grind" he captioned the post.

The comments section was flooded with reactions from fans whose excitement peaked after the post. "Teaser do jaldi" wrote a fan followed by multiple crying emojis. "Sir aap bahut hardworking ho" penned another.

A fan comment read as, "#babyjohn nam soch ke bachha samjhe hai kya...fire hai apun (laughter emoji & burning heart emoji) @varundvn". "All the best Baby John..Go slay it" said one of the fans.

More about Baby John

Baby John is an upcoming action entertainer that stars Varun Dhawan in the lead along with Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran, the film is jointly produced by Murad Khetani, Jyoti Deshpande, and Priya Atlee.

Baby John is slated to release in the cinemas on May 31, 2024.

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun Dhawan has an exciting lineup ready for his fans. After Baby John, he will be seen in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Janhvi Kapoor which is slated to release on April 18, 2025.

He has also been roped for Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. VD along with Arjun and Diljit will have a double role in the film and 10 heroines will be cast in the film. The film is expected to go on floors in December this year and will be released next year.

