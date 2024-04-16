WATCH: Ranveer Singh and Atlee’s crazy dance moves on Appadi Podu steal the show at Shankar’s daughter’s wedding

Ranveer Singh is one of the most energetic actors in Bollywood and he never shies away from dancing at any event. The actor, who is soon going to be a dad always manages to steal all the limelight and becomes the heart of the party. Well, the actor recently attended director S Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya’s wedding. And now a video of him grooving to popular dance tracks with Jawan director Atlee is going viral.

Ranveer Singh and Atlee dance at Shankar’s daughter wedding

In the video posted by director Shankar, we can see Ranveer Singh looking dapper in a black sherwani with heavy white embroidery on it. He has completed his look with black glasses. The actor along with Jawan’s director Atlee can be seen dancing to the popular track Appadi Podu.

Atlee too can be seen in black attire. The crown is cheering and hooting for the actor-director duo. Even the bride and the groom can be seen shaking a leg with them.

Check out the video:

Ranveer Singh walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra with Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon recently reached the holy city of Kashi in the early hours of April 14. The duo who arrived for a fashion showcase launch of designer Manish Malhotra were seen visiting the world-famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to offer prayers. The duo were welcomed by a sea of fans at the Ghat.

Ranveer Singh's professional front

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the eagerly-anticipated Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe, Singham Again. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor among others in key roles. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Ranveer will be occupied with shooting for the film until the April end.

In addition to this, he also has the highly-awaited Don 3 co-starring Kiara Advani. Following Singham Again’s wrap-up, he will shift his focus on preparations for Farhan Akhtar’s project, Don 3, which will involve undergoing look tests and intensive workshops to embody the character.

