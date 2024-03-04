Salaar 2: Here’s when the filming of Prabhas starrer will begin

2023’s gigantic blockbuster Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most thrilling experiences of all time. The film that turned theaters into stadiums featured talents like Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, and Jagapathi Babu. It received huge praise and enormous success despite having a crucial clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Fans got more excited as the makers announced its sequel titled Shouryanga Parvam which will also be helmed by the KGF fame director Prashanth Neel. Now, in a recent update, it has been reported that the filming of Salaar Part 2 will commence soon.

Update on Prabhas starrer Salaar: Shouryanga Parvam filming

During an interview with IDreamMedia, renowned actor Bobby Simha who will be playing a key role in Salaar Part 2 revealed that the team of Salaar is planning to commence the shoot from April 2024. He also mentioned that Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire was the biggest blockbuster for Prabhas and he is expecting the same for its next part.

For the unversed, Bobby Simha played the character of Bhaarava in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

More about Prashanth Neel's Salaar

The magnum opus is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and follows the bond of a strong friendship between Deva, a tribesman, and Varadha, the prince of Khansaar. Varadha seeks Deva's help to become Khansaar's undisputed ruler. Along with the leading stars, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many more in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner of Hombale Films and the music department has been helmed by KGF fame Ravi Basrur.

Prabhas on the work front

Prabhas’ next film is slated to be Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Aswin with an ensemble cast of actors including Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and many more with Nag Ashwin directing the film. The magnum opus is said to be an epic mythological dystopian film slated to release on May 9, 2024.

Moreover, Prabhas has also joined hands with director Maruthi for his next film The Raja Saab which is a horror-comedy flick while speculation is rife that Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Aggarwal are set to be the leading ladies in this film.

