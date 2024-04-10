POLL: Which director should Allu Arjun work with next after Pushpa 2?

Allu Arjun has once again set the internet on fire with his upcoming flick Pushpa 2: The Rule’s teaser. The teaser arrived on the actor’s birthday and created a wild buzz increasing the anticipation for the film.

Now, it brings the question of who should direct the star actor for his next film. As it seems, Allu Arjun is already lined up to collaborate with three different directors and each would be spectacular for the actor. Who do you wish to see direct Allu Arjun in his next film? Cast your votes to let us know!

Cast your votes here:

Which director should work with Allu Arjun first?

All three directors are capable of handling various kinds of genres presenting a commercially viable flick in their craftsmanship. Allu Arjun has already worked with director Trivikram in films like S/O Sathyamurthy, Julayi, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The actor-director combo has undoubtedly managed to give consistent hits with their action-drama flicks which heavily concentrate on the relationships between the characters. Furthermore, they have already signed up for an upcoming project.

Moving ahead, Atlee and Allu Arjun had already teased a potential collaboration earlier this year after the former’s film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan had released. The film is expected to be a massive commercial entertainer which would also have Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, making it his first collaboration on an Allu Arjun film. Even though an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made, it would surely be a magnificent movie to watch on the big screens.

Finally, last year, following the success of Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga signed up for a film with Allu Arjun which is also in the actor’s lineup now. The film, though still in an early stage of development is also expected to be a highly entertaining one for the Pushpa star, possibly with the same essence as a Sandeep Reddy film.

All three aforementioned directors are a master of craftsmanship when it comes to making films. The expertise they hold in filmmaking not only entertains the people but also boosts the cinematic experience for every audience.

