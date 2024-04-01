Is Trisha Krishnan set to feature opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee's film? Deets

Atlee will be directing Allu Arjun’s next film, according to various reports online. The film is already rumored to be a big venture, and it also has Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

Now, it seems that the makers are roping Trisha Krishnan to play the film's lead lady. According to speculations, Trisha is being eyed for the film, and if this happens, then it will be the first time the actors will collaborate on a project together.

Trisha Krishnan to feature opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee movie

Earlier, it was reported that Allu Arjun would be collaborating on a project with Trivikram Srinivas, which would have been a period film. The previously announced film was also speculated to have Trisha Krishnan in the lead role, but there have not been many updates about the same.

On the other hand, it was last year when Atlee’s name was brought into the actor’s lineup after a brief conversation they had on X (formerly Twitter). This sparked rumors about their grand collaboration. If reports are to be believed, apart from Jawan director, the makers have also brought Anirudh Ravichander to compose music for the film.

Allu Arjun’s professional front

Allu Arjun was last seen in 2021 for his film Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. The film was a massive success and featured an array of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more in key roles.

The actor is now all set to arrive with the film’s sequel, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024. The film will also see Allu Arjun playing the titular role, with the rest of the crew set to reprise their roles from the first film. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film. He also helmed the music for the first installment of the franchise.

Apart from Atlee's film in the pipeline, the actor is reportedly set to collaborate with Sandeep Reddy Vanga on a film in the future as well. Reportedly, the film is currently in the development stages.

