WATCH: Atlee and Ranveer Singh’s stylish dance moves to Jailer song Kaavaalaa

Director Atlee has been making huge waves to his name ever since his last film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role became a sensational blockbuster. Moreover, the director even made a stellar cameo in the film with a dance routine he shared with SRK for the song Zinda Banda.

Now, the director has also managed to make people awe with his dancing skills in Aishwarya Shankar’s reception event. Atlee along with Ranveer Singh danced to the tunes of Kaavaalaa from Jailer and his own film Jawan’s Zinda Banda, making even the Simbaa actor look at him astonishingly.

Atlee puts on his dancing shoes with Ranveer Singh at Aishwarya Shankar’s wedding reception

Sharing the stage with them both were also director Shankar’s kids actress Aditi Shankar and her brother Arijit Shankar. The whole gang looked like having a massive fun time, shaking their legs to Anirudh Ravichander’s music.

Check out Aditi Shankar's Instagram post:

Moreover, the wedding which took place in Chennai as well also had esteemed personalities like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Nayanthara, and Mani Ratnam also attending and wishing the new couple in their union.

Atlee’s work front

Atlee was seen in 2023 with his massive blockbuster film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles with Deepika Padukone also playing a prominent extended cameo role. The action-thriller movie showcased the tale of Azad, a women’s jail warden who bands with his gang of women to take revenge upon the corrupt wrongdoers of society as well as avenge the culprit responsible for his mother’s death.

The film featured SRK in a dual role, playing both father and son with actors Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, and many more playing key roles in the movie.

Furthermore, the director is currently speculated to join hands with icon star Allu Arjun for the actor’s next film. Though an official confirmation is yet to come in, the film is likely to also present as the second collaboration between the director and Anirduh as well.

