Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Kannada Superstar Kichcha Sudeep calls it light after 500 years of dark

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration festivities are underway in full swing at Ayodhya, amidst the presence of celebrities from across the country. It is a day of joy for many Indians, who are celebrating the consecration of beloved Ram Lalla at his birth place, Ayodhya.

One among those Indians is also the Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who took to Twitter to pen a powerful note about Lord Shri Ram. “His shoulders are strength, his chest our ambition, his hands our valor, his feet our salvation, in his form the essence of all creation. So it begins, From here we rise! The prana-prathishta Of a nation, Of a people, Of light after 500 years of dark.”

Celebrities at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration event

This is also the feeling of millions of Indians across the country, who are overjoyed at the festivities occurring in Ayodhya. Many celebrities including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and superstar Rajinikanth have already arrived at the event. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were also seen having a cheerful conversation with Anil Ambani at the event.

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has also arrived in Ayodhya to celebrate the adoration of Lord Shri Ram. The father-son duo of Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan and the Bollywood power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have also made their presence felt at the event. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khuranna, and Madhuri Dixit are also among the Bollywood celebrities who have reached the Ram Mandir.

From the looks of it, it seems like Mollywood superstar Mohanlal, Kollywood actor Dhanush and a couple of other celebrities from the South have either yet to arrive in Ayodhya or are missing the event due to some reasons. RRR star Jr.NTR also received an invitation to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya but the actor is missing out due to the shooting of an important schedule from his next film Devara. Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are also supposedly missing the event due to the busy schedule of their upcoming film, titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

