Is director Venkat Prabhu’s pan India film with Kichcha Sudeep Shelved? Actor REACTS

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is undeniably one of the biggest names in the Sandalwood industry. The actor has been an active part of the industry for nearly 30 years now and enjoys an avid fan-following across the country.

Last year, the Ranna actor had mentioned that he had an upcoming film planned with Maanaadu director Venkat Prabhu and that it was most likely to go on floors in October of last year. However, there were no further updates related to the film. In the latest update, the actor has finally given an update regarding the movie during an interaction with his fans on social media.

Kichcha Sudeep says Venkat Prabhu has disappeared

Kichcha Sudeep is known to be quite active on social media and often conducts ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions to interact with his audience. In one such session, a fan questioned the Hebbuli actor about his upcoming project with Venkat Prabhu and Anup Bhandari. The post read: “Hi Anna Namaste; when we can expect movie with Venkat Prabhu and Ashwatthama with Anup Bhandari?”

Kichcha Sudeep promptly replied to the question saying: “VP has disappeared,,,, AB is planning.”

Check out the post below:

Kichcha Sudeep on the work front

Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in the action thriller Vikrant Rona, helmed by Anup Bhandari. The film also featured Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhusudhan Rao, and many more in crucial roles. The film received mixed to positive reviews at the time of release.

The actor has a plethora of films lined up ahead of him, starting with Max, helmed by Vijay Karthikeyan. Apart from that, he is also a part of an Anup Bhandari film titled Billa Ranga Baashaa, as well as R Chandru’s Kabza 2. Additionally, as per reports, Sudeepa is also set to be a part of Rakshit Shetty’s next directorial venture titled Thugs of Malgudi, as well as two other films tentatively titled Kichcha47 and Kichcha48.

Venkat Prabhu on the workfront

Venkat Prabhu is currently filming for his upcoming film with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role titled The Greatest of All Time, aka The GOAT. The film features an ensemble cast including Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in prominent roles, apart from the Leo actor. The music for the film will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

