Republic Day 2024: Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR to Mammootty and Yash; celebs extend wishes

India celebrates her 75th Republic Day today, January 26, and there is an air of patriotism throughout the country. Following the customary parade and other festivities of the day, several celebrities from all over the country turned to social media to wish their fans on the National Holiday.

Just like everyone else, prominent faces from all four South Indian film industries also turned to their social media to extend their wishes. Here are the top South Indian celebrities who wished fans on the patriotic day.

Republic Day wishes by South Indian celebs

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu took to his official X(formerly Twitter) to wish fans on Republic Day. The Guntur Kaaram actor wrote: “Saluting the spirit of unity, diversity and resilience, on the occasion of India’s 75th #RepublicDay”

Check out the post below:

Kamal Haasan

Acor-politician Kamal Haasan is known to be quite active on social media, especially when it comes to National affairs. The actor wrote a patriotic message to his fans in Tamil as he wished them on the Republic Day.

His message loosely translates to: “India is celebrating her 75th year of republicanism as a pioneer in advocating the great democratic philosophy of ‘government by the people, for the people’. I’m proud to be an Indian. Happy Republic Day to all”

Advertisement

Check out his tweet below:

Kichcha Sudeepa

Kannada Superstar Kichcha Sudeepa also wrote a heartfelt wish for his fans in his native language. A loose translation of what he said would be: “The auspicious day that brought all Indians under one constitution, the day on which the revolutionary Sangolli Rayanna sacrificed himself for the country. Happy Republic Day to all!”

Check out the post below:

Mohanlal

Taking to his X, Mohanlal also wrote a patriotic message where he looked back at India’s rich heritage, thanked the heroes for their sacrifices, and mentioned he hoped for a good future.

Check out his tweet below:

Yash

KGF star Yash also took to his official X, where he wrote: “Wishing all my fellow Indians a very Happy Republic Day; Let’s honour our past, take pride in the present and strive towards an even brighter future”

Check out his post below:

Other celebrities who wished fans on Republic Day

Apart from that, several other celebrities including Jr. NTR, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rashmika Mandanna also extended their wishes to fans on Republic Day 2024.

Check out their tweets below:

On this occasion, Pinkvilla also wishes every Indian a very Happy Republic Day!

ALSO READ: Padma Vibhushan: Daughter-in-law Upasana congratulates 'dearest Mamaya' Chiranjeevi; Allu Arjun, Ram Charan send wishes