Kichcha Sudeep pens an emotional note on completing 28 years in industry: I’m not perfect

Kannada actor Sudeep Sanjeev, most fondly known as Kichcha Sudeep completes 28 years in the film industry today. The actor-director, who has amassed a massive fan following, spanning nearly 3 decades penned an emotional note, thanking his fans and well-wishers for accompanying him on this fruitful journey.

Kichcha Sudeep Looks Back Upon 28 Years In The Entertainment Industry

This is what the actor had to say, “28 beautiful years in this amazing field of entertainment has been the most beautiful part of my life. I thank God for this unmatchable gift. A big thanks to my Parents, family, and all those precious technicians, writers, producers, co-actors, media, entertainment channels, distributors, exhibitors, and the entire family of Vakuta.”

The actor further expressed his gratitude in a heartfelt note. Read the note below.

In the caption under the same post on X(formerly known as Twitter), Sudeep said, “Seems like just a few years back that I stepped onto the floor with Brahma at Kanteerava Studio with Ambarish Mama (actor Ambarish), to face the camera. It’s already 28 years!!! Feeling humbled. I just have love, respect, and a lot of gratitude to each and every one for this priceless gift.”

Actor Sudeep pens an emotional note on completing 28 years in the industry

More about Kichcha Sudeep

Sudeep’s first film as a main lead was a film titled ‘Thayamma’. The actor later went on to do multiple roles but his breakthrough film was the 2003 movie Kiccha. Although Sudeep has predominantly worked in the Kannada Film Industry, the actor has also essayed important roles in Telugu, with Eega and Baahubali: The Beginning being the most notable ones.

Advertisement

Kichcha Sudeep upcoming movies

Sudeep has a massive slate of films lined up in the coming few years. The actor will next be seen in a film titled Max, directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa. It is touted to be a violent action film. Apart from Max, Sudeep will also be seen in K46, which is being marketed with the tagline “Demon War begins”. Following that, Sudeep has also signed K47, as well as two films with Kabzaa director R Chandru titled Kabzaa 2 and POK.

ALSO READ: Kiccha Sudeep’s Kabzaa 2 in making; director R Chandru admits to paying Rs 20 crores tax for part 1