Kichcha Sudeepa RESPONDS to fans’ sarcastic comments on Max: says ‘updates aren’t given to compete…’

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa is not an unfamiliar name to cinephiles. The actor has been an active part of the industry for close to three decades now, and has gained an avid fan-following in that time, as well. He is also known to have an active social media presence, and often interacts with his fans online.

The Vikrant Rona actor is currently working on his next film, Max, which is helmed by Vijay Karthikeyan. Recently, excited fans took to social media requesting for updates regarding the film. Some of them even began commenting sarcastically about the updates, as well as other endeavors that Kichcha Sudeepa is a part of, like Bigg Boss and the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). In the latest update, the veteran actor has reacted to the fans' comments via his social media, and opened up about updates regarding Max’s developments.

Kichcha Sudeepa politely requests fans to avoid sarcasm

Taking to his social media, Kichcha Sudeepa addressed the fans' comments by sharing a post. He wrote that updates aren’t given to compete with other films or actors, but rather when the team has something solid to put out or announce.

He also added that he appreciates the love his fans show toward him, however, sarcastic comments about the updates, or Bigg Boss and CCL were not the way to showcase one’s curiosity. He concluded his note by mentioning that Max is shaping up well, and he hopes to entertain his fans in the best way possible.

Check out the post below:

More about Max

Max marks the directorial debut of Vijay Karthikeyan. The film is touted to be an action thriller, and features an ensemble cast including Samyuktha Hornadu, Kamaraj, Anirudh Bhat and many more in crucial roles, apart from the Pailwan actor.

According to reports, the film revolves around a police inspector who rejoins at a new office, after a two month suspension. However, as soon as he joins, he faces an unexpected predicament. How he deals with it, and what he does forms the crux of the story.

The film has been bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, under his production banner V Creations, while B Ajaneesh Loknath has been roped in for the film’s music. Shekar Chandru cranks the film’s camera, while SR Ganesh Baabu takes care of its editing.

