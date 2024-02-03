Celebrity Cricket League: Kichcha Sudeep, Thaman, and other stars attend promo launch at Burj Khalifa

On 2nd February 2024, the Celebrity Cricket League promo was launched grandly on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Celebrities from across the country attended the launch event in Dubai, where the trophy was also unveiled.

The captains and stars from all the participating teams attended the launch, including Kichcha Sudeep from Kannada, Thaman S and Sudheer Babu from Telugu, Indrajit Sukumaran and Unni Mukundan from Malayalam and Arya and Jiiva from Tamil.

Going up North, Sohail Khan attended the event, representing Bollywood, Jisshu Sengupta made his presence felt, representing the Bengalis and finally, Sonu Sood and Bonnu Dhillon attended the event, representing team Punjab. All in all, it looks like this year’s CCL will be bigger and better, with stars from across the country coming together for the event.

Sudeep and Sohail Khan share a warm embrace at the event

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Bollywood actor Sohail Khan displayed their close friendship with a warm embrace.

Kichcha Sudeep unveils the CCL Trophy 2024

Actor Kichcha Sudeep unveiled the CCL trophy, with all the team captains on the stage.

What is the Celebrity Cricket League?

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is an annual cricketing event, where stars from across the country participate to win the coveted CCL trophy. The teams include Karnataka Bulldozers, Telugu Warriors, Chennai Rhinos, Kerala Strikers, Mumbai Heroes, Punjab De Sher, Bengal Tigers, and Bhojpuri Dabanggs.

The first CCL was conducted in 2011, with Chennai Rhinos winning the inaugural season. From 2011 to 2023, there have been 9 seasons conducted, with Telugu Warriors winning a majority of 4 trophies. Karnataka Bulldozers and Chennai Rhinos share a joint second position with 2 trophies, and Mumbai Heroes come third with one trophy. CCL 2024 will be the 10th season of the Celebrity Cricket League.

