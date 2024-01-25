Kiccha Sudeep’s Kabzaa 2 in making; director R Chandru admits to paying Rs 20 crores tax for part 1

Today, on 24th January 2024, Kabzaa director R Chandru launched his own production company, RC Studios, in the presence of chief guests, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramiah, and Kannada actor Upendra, along with a few other prominent figures.

During the launch, the director also announced a massive lineup of 5 films emerging from his production house including the sequel to the 2023 film Kabzaa. Kabzaa 2 will be directed by R Chandru and the film will star Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, and Sudeep in returning roles. Speaking about Kabzaa, R Chandru said that Kabzaa was not a failure and that it was just a minor crash, comparing it to the eventual success of India’s Chandrayaan mission.

At the same event, Chandru also openly admitted to paying 20 crores in tax for Kabzaa.

R Chandru’s announced lineup of movies

Apart from Kabzaa 2, the director has also announced a film titled POK, which will also be directed by Chandru. The announcement also contained three other films which will only be produced by Chandru, and be directed by other people. The following three projects are DOG, FATHER, and Shri Rama Baana Charitha, all three of which are touted to be Pan-Indian projects. It looks like Chandru is extremely confident about all of these projects and in his own words, “I want to do something different, I don’t want to aim at the streetlights, I want to aim directly at the moon.”

More about Kabzaa

Kabzaa was released in the year 2023 and opened to mostly negative reviews from across the country. The film carried a lot of expectations before its release, owing to the massive production values and the resemblance with KGF, but the film received quite a backlash upon its release. The film ended with a cliffhanger, giving way to a sequel, which has now finally been officially announced by the makers.

Speaking about Kabzaa, director R Chandru said that there are only three movies that people in Mumbai are talking about, KGF, Kabzaa, and Kantara. R Chandru went on to add, “This might sound harsh, but this is the truth, believe it or not.”

