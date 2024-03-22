Malayalam Bigg Boss 6 contestant reveals shocking details about personal life

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol addiction and domestic violence

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 started a couple of weeks ago and the game has started between many contestants who are ready to take on the tasks inside the Bigg Boss house.

Now, in a recent revelation about his personal life, Bigg Boss Season 6 contestant Rishi Kumar disclosed that he was the victim of domestic abuse by his father who used to physically attack his mother, him, and as well as his siblings under the influence of alcohol. The TV actor turned reality show contestant shared how he had to endure such adversity at a very young age and suffer for many years because of it.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 contestant Rishi Kumar shares unknown details about his personal life

Revealing unknown details about his personal life, Rishi Kumar disclosed how he had to suffer domestic violence during his childhood because of his father’s addiction to alcohol. He said, “Every day he would come home drunk and start beating up my mother. I was so young that I didn't even understand what was happening. Along with Amma, he would beat me and my brothers too.”

Furthermore, he revealed that during his time in 5th standard, he once stood up to his father while his siblings were asleep. The actor said, “One night my father started beating my Amma, then I broke a beer bottle, pointed it at him, and warned him not to hurt my mother anymore. He started laughing at me and pushed me away.”

Additionally, Rishi also added that a person cannot become a father just by giving birth to a child and added how he has been in a better place of life after his father and mother separated 8 years ago. He further revealed that at a point in time, he also endured short-term memory loss, so much so that he even forgot the way to his own home one day due to a lack of sleep.

Rishi wholeheartedly said that he proudly supports his mother and his family and wishes to fulfill her desire to own a home and is inside Bigg Boss only for her.

About Rishi Kumar

For those who are unaware, Rishi Kumar is a well-known face of the Malayalam TV industry from the sitcom show, Uppum Mulakum (Salt and Chilly) that broadcasted on Flowers TV from 2015 to 2024.

The show depicted the everyday life of Balachandran Thampi, his wife Neelima, and their five children in a fun-filled and relatable day-life drama that occurs in their family and was a massive hit within the Television audience. The actor was also part of the show D 4 Dance which is a reality show that airs on Mazhavil Manorama.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Who will get eliminated from Mohanlal-hosted show in EVICTION week?