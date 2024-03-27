Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 contestant Sijo hospitalized after assault; set to undergo surgery

As Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 is heating up with the drama that brewed inside the house a few days ago, it seems it hasn’t ended as of yet. A few days ago, contestant Asi Rocky assaulted Sijo John, another member of the game, and sparked a massive commotion.

Now, it is also being reported that Sijo John is set to undergo surgery after being hospitalized from the assault. The recent progress in Sjio’s situation came after Bigg Boss had summoned the contestant to the confession room where he was advised to get medical attention.

The medical situation has arisen for Sijo after the recent incident with Asi Rocky inside the Bigg Boss house. During the fight, Rocky had allegedly hit Sijo on his chin which caused severe damage to him.

Upon medical examination, it is said that Sijo has endured facial fractures and needs surgery. This also means the temporary removal of the contestant from the game for his treatment.

After understanding his situation, Sijo expressed his desire to continue being part of the season. Acknowledging his interest, Bigg Boss conveyed that no decision has been taken about Sijo’s future in the game and advised him to not discuss game-related matters with anyone.

About Sijo John

Sijo John is a popular YouTuber known for his channel Sijo Talks where he was always seen talking about contemporary issues and socially relevant matters. The contestant is a well-known figure in the social media world and is often seen adored by his followers.

The recent incident that took place came after Sijo and Rocky got into an argument over something. During the argument, Sijo was apparently touching the latter which he had repeatedly told him not to. This interaction led to Rocky losing his calm and hitting Sijo.

The physical attack on a fellow contestant violates the rules inside the Bigg Boss house, following which Rocky was ousted from the show. Now, it seems only time will tell if Sijo will be back to continue the game or not.

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of physical assault

