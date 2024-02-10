New parents Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind REVEAL name of their second daughter; shares photos from Noolukettu ceremony

Popular television host, actor and YouTuber Pearle Maaney, a few days ago, revealed that she and her husband Srinish Aravind have given birth to their second child, a baby girl. Today, the actress took to her social media profile to share some oh-so-adorable moments with the newest member of their family. They shared heartwarming pictures of the little one from her Noolukettu ceremony and also that they named her ‘Nitara Srinish’.

Expressing gratitude on Instagram, Pearle wrote, "Meet ‘Nitara Srinish’ Our baby Angel who turned 28 Days Today. It was her Noolukettu, and guess what? Our Hearts Are Full and Our Hands are also Full. Need All Your Prayers and Blessings," eliciting an outpouring of love from followers.

The family photo, showcasing Nila's affection for her little sister, gained admiration from fellow TV personalities.

In their first family picture, after the birth of Nitara, we can see Nila, Pearle and Srinish's elder daughter, showering love and kisses on her little sister. In these photos, we can see Pearle adorned in an elegant saree, cradling Nitara while Srinish is holding Nila. Grateful for the love received, Pearle sought blessings from fans.

Before revealing Nitara's name, Pearle delighted fans with an adorable video, capturing precious moments between the newborn and the father. The video quickly went viral, adding to the excitement surrounding the newest addition to their family.

More About Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind

TV host Pearle Maaney and actor Srinish Aravind were participants in the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam 1. Over time, viewers witnessed their love story unfolding, and the couple openly expressed their feelings. Pearle surprised everyone by proposing to Srinish in the house, and during a weekend episode, they shared their love in front of host Mohanlal. The couple, who embraced an interfaith marriage, celebrated their union with ceremonies in both Christian and Hindu traditions.

