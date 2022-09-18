Nagarjuna REVEALS why he watches Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal’s version of Bigg Boss; EXCLUSIVE

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 started recently with Nagarjuna Akkineni hosting it. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the superstar actor opened up on being a part of the reality show. “First season was a little difficult for me. It would seem like I was prying into somebody’s business and judging them. But then I do it in fun. Like Salman (Khan, host of Bigg Boss Hindi), he does it with a lot of entertainment, and I also base myself on entertainment. A lot of comedy happens there, even the games we give them are comedy games, and I also interact with them like that. There is never any preaching done,” shares Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva actor informs that he and Salman Khan have never spoken about the show, because they never really got together after he started hosting the Telugu version of this reality show. “Salman has been doing Bigg Boss (Hindi version) for ages. I only started three years back,” he adds.