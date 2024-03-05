Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Premiere date, teaser, rumored contestants, and all you need to know about show

Bigg Boss, the Indian reality show has found a special place in fans’ hearts over the years. The show, which initially started off in Hindi, has expanded to other languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Bangla and Marathi. Undeniably, the show acts as a unifying factor, bringing families together for the intense fun and drama that goes on in the Bigg Boss House.

The Malayalam version of the show, hosted by prominent actor Mohanlal, has become one of the most popular versions of the show as well. In the latest update, Bigg Boss Malayalam is all set to have the much awaited premiere of its 6th season, which is slated to take place on March 10th, Sunday. With just five days remaining for the season premiere, the team behind it have released a brand new promo, which features the host Mohanlal announcing the countdown.

Check out the teaser below:

Rumored contestants in the show

With just a handful of days left for the season premiere, the hype surrounding the reality show is only increasing. Several fans have already started speculating about the potential candidates in season 6, with actors, singers, dancers, social media influencers and many more being a part of the mix. Let’s have a look at the speculated contestants in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6.

List of speculated contestants

1. Television actress Yamuna Rani

Yamuna rani is a prominent Malayalam television actress, and has portrayed crucial roles in certain films like Jwalayay, Meesamadhavan, Ittimani Made in China, and many more.

2. Television actress Saranya Anand

Saranya Anand is not an unfamiliar name to the Malayalam audience. The actress rose to prominence after she portrayed the antagonist in the show Kudumbavilakku, as well as her performance in films like Thanaha and Mamangam.

3. Dancer Nayana Josan

Nayana Josan rose to prominence as a dancer and social media influencer following her appearance in several dance shows in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

4. Fitness trainer Jinto

Fitness trainer Jinto is one of the most popular trainers in Kerala. He is also known to be the personal trainer for several celebrities as well.

5. Social Media influencer Yadil M Iqbal

Social media influencer Yadil M Iqbal is an internet favorite influencer, who rose to prominence with his Instagram giveaways that he held quite often.

6. Actor Rishi Kumar

Actor Rishi Kumar is best known for his performance in the sit-com Uppum Mulakum. The show, undeniably a fan-favorite, has made Rishi one of the most recognized faces all over Kerala.

Apart from that, actors Siddharth Prabhu, Akhil Anand, and Liyandra Maria, anchor Pooja Krishna, social media influencer Jeeva Nambiar, and Anisha Nair, beauty blogger Jasmin Jaffer, Youtubers Sai Krishna, Mukesh Krishna and Sijo Talk, and many more are in talks to appear on the show.

Will the fans’ speculations come true, or will there be surprises for the audience, is something that will only be known during the season premiere.

