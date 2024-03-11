Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 confirms full contestants list; Actors Rishi S Kumar, Saranya Anand, influencer Jasmin Jaffer, and more

Bigg Boss, the Indian reality show needs no introduction to the Indian audience. The show, which initially started in Hindi, has found a special place in the hearts of fans, and has even branched out to other languages including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi. Undeniably, the show acts as a unifier bringing families together in front of the screen to watch the intense drama that goes on inside the Bigg Boss House.

The Malayalam version of the show is hosted by Mohanlal, one of the most prominent actors in the state, and has become quite popular as well. In the latest update, the sixth season of the show premiered on March 10th. Days before the season premiere, several fans were busy guessing who the sixth season of the show would feature. In the premiere episode of the sixth season began with Mohanlal introducing the 19 contestants of the season. Let’s take a look at the final list of contestants.

Final list of contestants in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6

1. Ansiba Hassan

Renowned actress Ansiba Hassan was the first contestant at the sixth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The actress is best known for her roles in the Drishyam franchise, where she was seen as Mohanlal’s elder daughter.

2. Jinto

Following Ansiba Hassan, international bodybuilder and celebrity personal trainer Jinto was revealed to be the second guest at the Bigg Boss House for the sixth season.

3. Yamuna Rani

The third addition to the Bigg Boss House is the prominent television actress Yamuna Rani, known for her roles in Ittymani Made in China, Meesamadhavan and many more.

4. Rishi S Kumar

Rishi S Kumar is a name that needs no introduction to the Malayalam television audience. The actor is one of the most prominent faces, thanks to his role in the show Uppum Mulakum, which has become a fan-favorite over the years.

5. Jasmin Jaffer

Jasmin Jaffer, the social media influencer and beauty blogger was announced as the fifth contestant on Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6.

6. Sijo John

Teacher-turned-youtuber Sijo John, better known by his channel name Sijotalks was revealed as the sixth contestant in the reality show. After his entrance, the contestant also revealed that he wishes to start a business from the prize money of the show.

7. Sreethu Krishnan

Sreethu Krishnan, best known for her character as Aleena Peter in the soap opera Ammayariyathe is the seventh contestant in the Bigg Boss House. The actress is known to have a fan base owing to her television shows in Tamil and Malayalam.

8. Jaanmoni Das

Jaanmoni Das, who claims to be Kerala’s first make-up artist, is the eighth contestant in the reality show. She also claims to have worked with over 300 actors.

9. Ratheesh Kumar

Comedian and Singer Ratheesh Kumar was introduced to be the 9th contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6.

10. Sreerekha Rajagopal

Kerala State Film Award winning actress Sreerekha Rajagopal was revealed to be the 10th contestant in the Bigg Boss House.

11. Asi Rocky

Mohanlal soon announced the 11th contestant, Asi Rocky, a renowned tattoo artist. Rocky also claimed that he has two personalities and his only aim is to win the title.

12. Apsara Rathnakaran

Television actress Apsara Rathnakaran, who is best known for the show Santhwanam was revealed to be the 12th contestant in the sixth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

13. Gabri Jose

Actor Gabri Jose was introduced as the 13th contestant in the Bigg Boss House. The actor is not an unfamiliar face to the Malayalam audience, owing to his debut film Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal helmed by Kamal.

14. Norah Muskaan

Social media influencer and YouTuber Norah Muskaan was introduced as the 14th contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6.

15. Arjun Syam Gopan

Arjun Syam Gopan, an aspiring model and actor was announced as the 15th official contestant in the sixth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

16. Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is arguably the most popular name on the list. The actor-comedian has made several appearances in Hindi and Marathi films, and has even acted with Mohanlal in the film Bhramaram.

17. Saranya Anand

Another popular name on the list is Saranya Anand, best known for playing the antagonist in the soap opera Kudumbavilakku.

In addition to this, two commoners, Resmin Bai and Nishana were introduced as the final two contestants in the sixth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Resmin Bai is a Physical Education trainer while Nishana is a biker having traveled all over India.

