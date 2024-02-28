Blue Star OTT release date: When and where to watch Ashok Selvan, Keerthi Pandian starring sports-drama online

Ashok Selvan’s latest film, Blue Star, which is helmed by debutant S Jayakumar, is undeniably one of the most prominent Tamil films to have come out in 2024 so far. The sports drama film hit the silver screens on January 25th, and gained widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

The film, which follows the story of two rival gangs in a village, also features Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Keerthi Pandian in crucial roles as well. In the latest update, after a successful run in the big screens, Blue Star is all set to make its OTT debut via Tentkotta. The streaming platform took to its social media to make the announcement, and shared a short trailer of the film with the caption:

“BLUE STAR vs ALPHA BOYS; #Bluestar is a powerful statement of equality, Meet the Boys on Tentkotta from Feb 29”

Check out the post below:

More about Blue Star

As mentioned earlier, Blue Star marks the directorial debut of S Jayakumar. Apart from Ashok Selvan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Keerthi Pandian, the film also features other prominent actors like Dhivya Duraisamy, Bagavathi Perumal, Balaji, Kumaravel and more in crucial roles.

Blue Star is set in the village of Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu, and follows the story of Ranjith and Rajesh, who are the captains of two opposing cricket clubs in the village. The rivalry between the two clubs intensifies over time, and the chances of them playing reduce when politics interfere with their rivalry. The film also has a definite caste politics that it speaks about. At the time of release, fans praised the film’s writing by Jayakumar and Thamizh Prabha. They called the writing the film’s hero, and pointed out that the politics that the film conveys does not feel forced. Further, they added that although the story is quite predictable, it has been presented in an engaging manner as well.

Renowned director Pa. Ranjith has bankrolled Blue Star under his production banner Neelam Productions, in collaboration with Lemon Leaf Creations Pvt. Ltd. Govind Vasantha composes the film’s music, while Thamizh A Azhagan cranks the camera for the film. Furthermore, Selva AK took care of the film’s editing.

