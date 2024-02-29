15 Best Tamil comedy films: Kamal Haasan’s Vasool Raja MBBS to Oh My Kadavule

Tamil cinema is often lumped up with the likes of the film industry which is only expert in churning out some well-defined mass action movies with stars, making it a source of commercially enriched films to be enjoyed.

Even though there are a large number of commercial flicks with high-octane action and dialogues being brought out, Tamil cinema has also always made a mark in comedy films with often actors like Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, and many more bringing out some memorable comedy films in their filmography.

With such comedic gems existing in Tamil cinema, it should be widely enjoyable nature to explore such flicks and awe at the acting and gag-filled screenplay they can churn out. Here are some of the best comedy films in Tamil cinema that people can watch as a family or just to bust out some of the weekend stress.

15 Best Tamil comedy films to watch now:

1. Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990)

Starring: Kamal Haasan, Urvasi, Rupini, Khushbu, Manorama, Delhi Ganesh, Nassar, Nagesh

Director: Singeetam Srinivasa Rao

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starting off strong, Kamal Haasan and Singeetam Srinivasa Rao came together to make a fun-filled and wacky film about four identical brothers who got separated during their birth and were made to live under contrasting circumstances. The story based on a folk tale explores the confusion in their lives and the comedic errors that occur.

2. Friends (2001)

Starring: Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, Ramesh Khanna, Devayani, Vijayalakshmi, Abhinayashree, Sriman, Vadivelu

Director: Siddique

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema

An official remake of the Malayalam of the same name, Thalapathy Vijay and Suriya came together once again onscreen after the latter’s debut film Nerrukku Ner. The film which is a buddy comedy film tells the tale of three friends whose relationship starts to take a strain when their past reveals a dreadful secret.

3. Pammal K. Sambandam (2002)

Starring: Kamal Haasan, Simran, Abbas, Sneha, Manivannan

Director: Moulee

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Based on the core plot of the 1999 American film The Bachelor, Kamal Haasan, and Crazy Mohan wrote the screenplay of Pammal Kalyana Sambandham alias P.K.S who gets into a kerfuffle with a surgeon called Dr. Janaki when the former’s brother elopes with the doctor’s best friend. The feud between them only enrages since both of them have a strong hate against the opposite genders and how the chaos only gets more and more chaotic.

4. Soodhu Kavvum (2013)

Starring: Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Ashok Selvan, Ramesh Thilak, Karunakaran, Sanchita Shetty

Director: Nalan Kumarasamy

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Where to watch: Zee 5

Soodhu Kavvum is a black comedy crime film written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy in his directorial debut which focuses on the story of three youngsters who happen to meet a low-profile kidnapper who lives with his imaginary girlfriend. The team, planning to conduct a big kidnapping attempts to kidnap the son of a minister who himself wanted to orchestrate a kidnapping to extort money from his father. The film takes a wild turn when a crazed cop is given the responsibility to handle the case.

5. Thenali (2000)

Starring: Kamal Haasan, Jayaram, Devayani, Jyothika, Delhi Ganesh, Charle, Ramesh Khanna

Director: KS Ravikumar

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Thenali focuses on the story of a Sri Lankan refugee in India who has arrived in Chennai to get treatment for his various phobias as he suffers from PTSD which he developed due to the Sri Lankan Civil War. The fear-filled man however crashes the vacation of his psychotherapist Kailash and becomes more attached to his family. The film later explores on how Kailash tries to get rid of him.

6. Chennai 600028 (2007)

Starring: Jai, Shiva, Premji, Aravind Akash, Nithin Sathya, Ajay Raj, Vijay Vasanth, Prasanna, Inigo Prabakaran

Director: Venkat Prabhu

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Chennai 600028 is a sports-comedy film that focuses on the story of two sworn enemy teams of a local cricket league based in a suburb of Chennai. The two teams go head-to-head with each other over the matches of street cricket while also exploring the themes of romance, friendship, and rivalry. The film was a sleeper hit during its release and gave widespread popularity to the actors and director.

7. Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012)

Starring: Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathrie, Vigneshwaran Palanisamy, Bagavathi Perumal, Rajkumar

Director: Balaji Tharaneetharan

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom is a black comedy film based on the true story of a person who gets hit in the back of his head while playing cricket two days before his wedding. The impact on his head makes him suffer from anterograde amnesia making him forget everything that happened in his life from the moment he got hit in the head. The film explores how his friends try to hide the fact from his family and soon-to-be wife fearing their reactions.

8. Oh My Kadavule (2020)

Starring: Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh, Vani Bhojan, Sha Ra, MS Bhaskar, Vijay Sethupathi, Ramesh Thilak

Director: Ashwath Marimuthu

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Where to watch: Zee 5

Oh My Kadavule is a fantasy comedy film that features the story of a young guy called Arjun who marries his best friend from childhood Anu hoping it would be a fun relationship and a happily ever after but soon realizes it to be the opposite. Seeking divorce from her, he comes in contact with God played by Vijay Sethupathi who grants him the ability to go back in time and not marry her. The film later focuses on how Arjun’s life changes with this decision.

9. Panchatanthiram (2002)

Starring: Kamal Haasan, Ramesh Aravind, Jayaram, Sriman, Yugi Sethu, Ramya Krishnan, Simran, Nagesh

Director: KS Ravikumar

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Panchatanthiram is a black comedy directed by KS Ravikumar and written by Kamal Haasan and Crazy Mohan. The film focuses on Kamal Haasan’s character Ram who is a playboy pilot, who has had his share of past relationships. After his marriage to the love of his life, many misunderstandings occur leading them to separate. Trying to cheer him up his friends manage to get him and themselves into a chain-reactive event that they’ll never forget.

10. Nanban (2012)

Starring: Thalapathy Vijay, Jiiva, Srikanth, Ileana D'Cruz, Sathyaraj, Sathyan

Director: S Shankar

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Nanban is the official Tamil remake of the Hindi film 3 Idiots which recounts the tale of two friends who are on a quest to find their third best friend who has gone missing since they had completed their college life. The film transitions between the past lives of these characters and how in the present day they are going after the clues to finding their long-lost friend, along with the latter’s ex-girlfriend.

11. Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi (2012)

Starring: Siddharth, Amala Paul, Ravi Raghavendra, Sriranjani, Suresh

Director: Balaji Mohan

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Kadhilil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi which translates to How to Mess up in Love is a romantic drama film starring Siddharth and Amala Paul as the leading couple who are always falling in and out of love over various petty issues in their love life. The film showcases how their love life goes on a roller coaster of emotions.

12. Joker (2016)

Starring: Guru Somasundaram, Ramya Pandian, Gayathri Krishnaa, Mu Ramaswamy, Bava Chelladurai, Bala Murugan

Director: Raju Murugan

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Joker is a political satire flick in which Mannar Mannan, an ordinary villager, decides to declare himself the President of India and starts fighting against the injustices he comes across in his society. This leads to many obstacles rising up against him and delves into his agenda of taking up such an action.

13. Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum (2016)

Starring: Madonna Sebastian, Vijay Sethupathi, Samuthirakani, GM Sundar, KSG Venkatesh, Manikandan

Director: Nalan Kumarasamy

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Where to watch: Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime Video

Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum is a romantic comedy film that is the official remake of the 2010 Korean film My Dear Desperado. The film focuses on a young woman who was recently laid off from her IT job and is living in a low-cost housing colony owing to her financial constraints, where she becomes neighbors with a local goon and develops a special bond with him.

14. Jil Jung Juk (2016)

Starring: Siddharth, Avinash Raghudevan, Sananth Reddy, Radha Ravi, R Amarendran, Nassar

Director: Deeraj Vaidy

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Jil Jung Juk is a neo-Western post-apocalyptic black comedy film written and directed by Deeraj Vaidy. The film follows the adventure of Jil, Jung, and Juk are assigned by a dreadful drug lord to transport drugs, and they face struggles during their journey.

15. Vasool Raja MBBS (2004)

Starring: Kamal Haasan, Prabhu, Sneha, Prakash Raj, Nagesh, Rohini Hattangadi, Jayasurya, Malavika, Crazy Mohan, Lakshmi Bhaskaran

Director: Saran

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Vasool Raja MBBS is the official Tamil remake of the Hindi film Munna Bhai MBBS with Kamal Haasan playing the lead role in the film. The film focuses on a goon called Rajaraman who has lied to his parents about being a doctor while visiting their son, the parents find out the truth and are left heartbroken which makes him decide to become a doctor in any way possible. The film further explores Rajaraman’s pursuit of becoming a doctor.

Though many films were included in the list of best Tamil comedy films, there are a ton of films that were not included in the list but deserve to be acknowledged and watched by people, to explore the fun-filled nature of Tamil cinema in presenting comedy flicks.

