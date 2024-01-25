Blue Star Twitter Review: 8 tweets to read before watching Ashok Selvan starring sports-drama film

Ashok Selvan’s latest film, Blue Star, helmed by debutant S Jayakumar, has been one of the most talked about films in recent times. The film is said to be a sports drama film that further delves into politics and how it gets entangled with the lives of the two lead characters.

Apart from Ashok Selvan, Keerthi Pandian and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj also essay prominent roles in the film. After quite the wait, Blue Star has finally hit the silver screens today, January 25th. Cinegoers flocked to the theaters in numbers, and some of them even took to social media to share their experience of watching the film.

The showstealer in Blue Star is good writing

Upon watching the film, several members from the audience turned to social media to convey what they thought about it. There seemed to be a unanimous conclusion that Blue Star is one of the most engaging films to come out in recent times.

Further, they also mentioned that the way the story is written is what sets Blue Star apart. Cinephiles also praised the way the film deals with politics, which does not feel forced. They also mentioned that despite the screenplay being predictable, it does not harm one’s experience while watching the film. One user wrote on his X (formerly Twitter):

“#BlueStar: A blend of sports drama and the politics behind it. Even though the screenplay is predictable, it doesn’t affect the flow and avoids lag. The dialogues are quite impressive, and @AshokSelvan and @imKBRshanthnu have done their parts well”

More about Blue Star

As mentioned earlier, Blue Star is helmed by debutant S Jayakumar, and features Ashok Selvan, Keerthi Pandian and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in prominent roles. The film also has Dhivya Dhuraisamy, Bhagavathi Perumal, Kumaravel and many more in crucial roles as well.

Blue Star has been bankrolled by Pa. Ranjith and R. Ganesh Murthy and G Soundarya under the banners of Neelam Productions and Lemon Leaf Creation Pvt. Ltd. Govind Vasantha has composed the music for the film, while Thamizh A Azhagan has cranked the camera.

