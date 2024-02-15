Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan is based on the history of Kolar Gold Fields: Reports

Chiyaan Vikram’s much-awaited film Thangalaan is gearing up for its release in theaters in April this year. Since the teaser of the film was out, it is been making headlines and is the topic of discussion among audiences.

The film has been shot on a large scale to express originality and depth. Now it is rumored that the period drama film is based on the Kolar Gold Fields and its existence.

Is Thangalaan based on Kolar Gold Fields?

Some reports suggest that Pa Ranjith's film is inspired by the real history of Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka. It tells the true story of the people connected to it. The film is set in the 19th century when the British ruled India and exploited the fields for their own gain. Exciting news came during Pongal when the makers revealed that the highly anticipated film will be released in April 2024.

More about Thangalaan

This film is an action-packed historical drama that takes place during British rule in India. It tells the story of Thangalaan, a tribal leader who bravely fights against the British when they try to take his land for gold mining in the Kolar Gold Fields area.

The film starring Vikram in the lead role also features an ensemble cast of actors like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and many more joining the cast. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film, teaming up with Pa Ranjith for the first time and for the third time with Vikram. They previously worked together on the movies Deiva Thirumagal and Thaandavam in 2011 and 2012.

Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming films

After working on Thangalaan, Chiyaan Vikram is teaming up with director SU Arun Kumar, who directed Chithha starring Siddharth. Their upcoming film, tentatively titled Chiyaan 62, was announced through a promo teaser released last year.

In addition to this project, Vikram will also be seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram. Originally scheduled for release on November 24th, the film faced financial troubles due to the director, who also produced it. As a result, it was stopped from releasing once again.

