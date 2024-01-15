Makers of Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan announce new release date; it's hitting the screens THIS month

Chiyaan Vikram starrer film Thangalaan directed by Pa Ranjith in their first collaboration gets a new look with a release announcement.

The film was initially supposed to be released this month on 26th January 2024, on Republic Day but was reported as postponed last month. Now the makers have announced that the film will be released this year in the month of April.

The film’s makers had opted out of the January release earlier due to the remainder of extensive work in the VFX of the film and wanted to focus on developing it.

The film is a historical action drama set during British rule in India, the film is about the tribal leader Thangalaan's valiant struggle against the British after they plot to seize his land for gold mining which is in the area of Kolar Gold Fields.

Thangalaan's teaser was released last year, which showed all characters in a unique and different look while Chiyaan Vikram was seen in a dark, gritty, and rough look.

Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role is directed by Pa Ranjith with actors like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and many more joining.

The film’s teaser featured all these actors with Parvathy playing the character of Gangammal who interacts with otherworldly beings in a trance state and Malavika playing Aarathi who has a sonic boom voice superpower, similar to Black Canary from the DC comics.

The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar who is collaborating with Pa Ranjith for the first time and third time for a Vikram movie, previously being Deiva Thirumagal and Thaandavam in 2011 and 2012.

After Thangalaan, Chiyaan Vikram is set to join hands with Siddharth starrer Chithha's director, SU Arun Kumar, for a film tentatively titled Chiyaan 62. The film's promo teaser was released last year to announce the director.

Furthermore, the actor is also set to be seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram, which features an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Simran, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Ritu Varma, Arjun Das and many more in prominent roles.

The film was supposed to be released on November 24th. However, the financial troubles of the director who also produced the film managed to land it being restrained from release once again.

