Top 10 best Tamil sports movies to watch; From Bigil to Sarpatta

Rajinikanth and Vishnu Vishal's Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth is all set to hit the screens on February 9. This is not the first time a film with a sports backdrop has been made in Tamil but previously too, quite a lot of sports dramas were made in the Tamil film industry.

Ahead of the release of Lal Salaam, here are the Top 10 Tamil sports dramas you should watch.

Top 10 Tamil sports-based films you should watch

1. Bigil

Running Time: 2 hour 59 min

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Sport

Movie Star Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff

Director: Atlee

Writer: Atlee

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Bigil has Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role and is directed by Atlee Kumar. The lead actor will be seen playing dual roles in this film which focuses on football. Vijay plays Michael, a footballer who gives up the dream after his father's murder. What convinces him to become a football coach for the women's football team forms the crux of the story.

2. 800

Running Time: 2 hours 38 min

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Biography, Sport

Movie Star Cast: Madhur Mittal, Mahima Nambiar, Nassar

Director: MS Sripathy

Writer: Shehan Karunatilaka, MS Sripathy

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

800 is based on the life of legendary Srilankan spinner Muthiah Muralidharan. The film has Madhur Mittal playing the lead role and talks about Muralidharan's journey in the world of cricket and the challenges he faced while heading towards success. The film has Mahima Nambiar as the leading lady.

3. Sarpatta Pramabarai

Running Time: 2 hour 53 min

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Sport

Movie Star Cast: Arya, John Kokken, Pasupathy

Director: Pa Ranjith

Writer: Tamizha Prabha, Pa Ranjith

Year of release: 2021

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

This film has boxing as the main sport and has Arya playing the lead role. Pa Ranjith, the director of the film has written the edge-of-seat thriller. Sarpatta Parambarai is a do-or-die match where Kabilan, a young laborer, steps into the shoes of a boxer to bring victory to his clan. Now will he succeed or does the politics put his life in danger?

4. Gatta Kusthi

Running Time: 2 hours 25 min

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Movie Star Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi

Director: Chella Ayyavu

Writer: Chella Ayyavu

Year of release: 2022

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Gatta Kusthi, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, is about wrestling as a sport. At the same time, the plot focuses on the ambitions of a woman and how she gets married to Veera, a male chauvinist who marries her with a set of conditions. While both of them are opposites to each other, what will happen when Veera comes to know that Keerthi, his wife is a wrestler?

5. Natpe Thunai

Running Time: 2 hour 34 min

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sport

Movie Star Cast: Hip Hop Tamizha, Anagha

Director: Prathiban Desingu

Writer: Devesh Jeyachandran, Sreekanth

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Sun Nxt

Directed by Parthiban Desingu, the film has Hiphop Tamizha as an international hockey player who decides to stay away from the sport for personal reasons. He decides to pick up the sport to save a local team in his town where this time, it is about saving the ground as well.

6. Irudhi Suttru

Running Time: 1 hour 49 min

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Sport

Movie Star Cast: R. Madhavan, Ritika Singh

Director: Sudha Kongara

Writer: Sudha Kongara

Year of release: 2016

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Written and directed by Sudha Kongara, Irudhi Suttru narrates the tale of a retired boxer who leaves the sport due to a dispute with the authorities regarding political issues. However, he finds a new purpose by coaching a fisherwoman to achieve his dream. The movie received widespread acclaim and was subsequently adapted into other languages.

7. Blue Star

Running Time: 2 hour 46 min

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sport

Movie Star Cast: Ashok Selvan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Keerthi Pandian

Director: Dhinakaran Sivalingam

Writer: Jayakumar S

Year of release: 2024

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: TBA

Blue Star, a Tamil sports film marks S. Jayakumar's directorial debut and is co-produced by Pa. Ranjith under Neelam Productions, along with R. Ganesh Murthy and G. Soundarya under Lemon Leaf Creation Pvt. Ltd. The film hit the screens on January 25, 2024 and garnered a positive response. Set in Arakkonam, the movie explores the intense cricket rivalry between two groups, each influenced by rival factions.

8. Kanaa

Running Time: 2 hour 25 min

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Movie Genre: Sport, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Sathyaraj, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sivakarthikeyan, Darshan

Director: Arunraja Kamaraj

Writer: Arunraja Kamaraj

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV

In a departure from the usual male-centric cricket narratives, Kanaa, featuring Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role, took a unique approach to showcase a woman's struggle in the field. The film, directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, serves as his directorial debut and received backing from Sivakarthikeyan's production banner, Sivakarthikeyan Productions. Aishwarya's portrayal earned praise for shedding light on the challenges women encounter in sports. Alongside her, the cast includes prominent names like Sathyaraj, Darshan, Ilavarasu, and others, contributing to the film's well-rounded ensemble.

9. Clap

Running Time: 2 hour 09 min

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Movie Genre: Sport, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Aakanksha Singh, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Krisha Kurup

Director: Prithivi Adithya

Writer: Prithivi Adithya

Year of release: 2022

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Sony Liv

Clap, a 2022 Indian sports drama film directed by debutant Prithivi Adithya, unfolds a compelling narrative. Shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu languages, the film follows the story of a former athlete, an amputee dealing with a unique condition known as PLP (Phantom Limb Pain). The plot takes an inspiring turn as he takes a girl from a village under his wing, training her for a national championship event. The film explores how he realizes his dream through the determination and journey of the young girl. Clap promises to deliver a poignant tale of resilience, mentorship, and the success of dreams against the backdrop of sports, making it a noteworthy addition to the Indian cinema landscape in 2022.

10. Dhoni Kabadi Kuzhu

Running Time: 2 hour 00 min

IMDB Rating: 5.5

Movie Genre: Sport, Drama.

Movie Star Cast: Abhilash, Leema Babu, Thenaali

Director: P. Iyyappan

Writer: P. Iyyappan

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: TBA

Dhoni Kabadi Kuzhu, a 2018 Indian Tamil sports drama directed by P. Iyyappan, explores the clash between two sports, cricket and kabaddi. The storyline revolves around Tharani (Abhilash) and his friends, passionate fans of MS Dhoni, whose lives revolve around playing gully cricket in their local ground. Their world is disrupted when they discover that their beloved playground has been sold to a local goon. The film delves into the challenges and determination of this group of friends as they navigate the unfamiliar territory of kabaddi to save their cricket ground. Despite its theatrical release on December 7, 2018, the film received extremely negative reviews from critics.

