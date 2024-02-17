Thangalaan: Chiyaan Vikram’s next with Pa Ranjith to get postponed again? Producer spills the beans

The hype surrounding Thangalaan, Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film helmed by Pa. Ranjith has been surreal. The film, which is currently in its post-production stage, is expected to hit the silver screens in April, this year.

Although it was initially announced that the film would be released on January 26th, the date was later postponed due to the time taken by the extensive VFX work. In the latest update, producer G Dhananjayan has revealed in a recent interview with Rednool that the makers plan to release the film in April, but the exact date can only be revealed once the election dates are announced. He added that this would be a time when the nation’s focus is on politics, and not on cinema.

Producer Dhananjayan reveals only touch-up work is left in Thangalaan

Speaking in the interview, the producer revealed that both Chiyaan Vikram and Pa. Ranjith have worked diligently for Thangalaan. He added that although the film exceeded the initial budget, the co-producer Gnanavel Raja was quite confident about the film’s content and insisted that the film would bring back their investment.

Additionally, he pointed out that with a substantial investment at stake, strategic planning is essential for the release. The upcoming board exams, IPL, and the 2024 Parliamentary elections create a scenario where the audience turnout at theaters is expected to decrease significantly. These considerations hold great importance for producers. He highlighted that the release date for Thangalaan will be determined based on the election schedule to ensure maximum theater attendance.

Dhananjayan also stated during the interview that the film has finished production, editing, and re-recording, and the final version is nearly finalized. Right now, they are putting the finishing touches on the CGI and special effects.

Advertisement

More about Thangalaan

Thangalaan is touted to be a period action drama film set between the 1870s and 1940s. The film has the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) and shows the fight of the local tribes against the British forces who wish to occupy the region to mine gold.

The film is the first on-screen collaboration between Pa. Ranjith and Chiyaan Vikram and features an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, and more in prominent roles, apart from the Mahaan actor.

The film has been bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja and G Dhananjayan under the banner of Studio Green, and GV Prakash composes the film’s music. Kishor Kumar and Selva RK take care of the camera work and editing respectively.

ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan is based on the history of Kolar Gold Fields: Reports