Thangalaan: Is release date of Chiyaan Vikram’s period drama with Pa Ranjith postponed?

There has been surreal hype surrounding Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film with Pa. Ranjith, titled Thangalaan. The film had entered its post-production stage a while back but was taking time due to the extensive VFX work on the film.

It was announced last year that the film will hit the silver screens on January 26th, aiming for the Republic Day weekend. However, in the latest update, it is being reported that the film's release date has been postponed, and it will now be released in the summer of 2024. It is also understood that the makers will announce the film's new release date around Pongal/Sankranti.

What we know about Thangalaan so far

Thangalaan is touted to be a period action flick set between the 1870s and 1940s. The film takes place in the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields and showcases the fight of a local leader against the British, who wish to occupy the region for gold mining.

Thangalaan's teaser was released last year, which showed all characters in a unique and different look. Chiyaan Vikram was seen in a dark, gritty, and rough look. He seemed to be the leader of the tribe, while Pasupathy, Parvathy, and Malavika Mohanan were members.

Cast and crew of the film

The film marks the first collaboration between Chiyaan Vikram and Pa. Ranjith. Also, it features an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Harikrishnan Anbudurai, and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja and Pa. Ranjith under the banners of Studio Green Productions and Neelam Productions, respectively. GV Prakash Kumar composes the music for the film, while Kishor Kumar cranks its camera. Selva RK has been roped in as the film's editor as well.

On the work front

After Thangalaan, Chiyaan Vikram is set to join hands with Siddharth starrer Chithha's director, SU Arun Kumar, for a film tentatively titled Chiyaan62. The film's promo teaser was released last year to announce the director.

Furthermore, the actor is also set to be seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram, which features an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Simran, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Ritu Varma, Arjun Das and many more in prominent roles. The film was supposed to be released on November 24th. However, the financial woes of the movie continued, forcing it to get postponed yet again.

