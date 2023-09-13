Ashok Selvan-Keerthi Pandian's Blue Star: Makers surprise newlyweds with romantic song after their marriage

As Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian got married today, the makers of the film unveiled a special surprise from their upcoming film Blue Star. The first single titled Railin Oiglal has been released today to wish the newlyweds on their marital journey. The lyric video gives a sneak peek into their blossoming love story in the film.

Director Pa Ranjith, who is bankrolling Blue Star, took to Twitter and shared the lyric video of Railin Oiglal as he congratulated the married couple. With a romantic poster of Ashok and Keerthi from the film, he wrote, "Unveiling our special present to our lovely couple, @AshokSelvan & @iKeerthiPandian. Happy married life. Wishing you both only the best.#RailinOligal from #BlueStar OUT NOW!."

Scored by Govind Vasantha, Railin Oligal is sung by Pradeep Kumar and Shakthisree Gopalan. The lyrics are written by Uma Devi. The song has been released to celebrate Ashok and Keerthi's marriage.

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian tie the knot today

For the unversed, Ashok and Keerthi tied the knot in the traditional Tamil ceremony, on September 13. The ceremony took place at the Ammal Farm in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday in the presence of close family members and friends. Ashok and Keerthi opted for a Tamil-themed decor with traditional wedding outfits in saree and mundu.

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian also shared first photos as husband and wife on their respective social media handles. Several celebrities from the Tamil film industry sent congratulatory wishes to the couple.

About Blue Star

Blue Star is touted to be a sports-based drama that revolves around India's most loved game, cricket. It is written and helmed by S Jayakumar. The film is backed by filmmaker Pa Ranjith, who is known for blockbusters like Sarpatta Parambarai, Kaala and etc, under his banner Neelam Productions. Apart from Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu, the film also stars Prithvi, Keerthi Pandian, and others. The film is scheduled to release this year. An official release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

