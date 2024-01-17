Chiyaan Vikram-Pa Ranjith film Thangalaan’s OTT details revealed

Chiyaan Vikram’s much-awaited film Thangalaan is gearing up for its release in theaters in April this year.

Recently, the makers of the film have officially announced that the film will be released on Netflix once it is released in theaters and will be available for streaming in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan’s OTT details

