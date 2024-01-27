Bramayugam: Mammootty starrer horror flick to release on THIS date

Mammootty is arguably one of the biggest stars in the South Indian film industry at present. The actor has been constantly pushing the boundaries over the last few years, bringing experimental, yet top-notch films to the audience. Now, the actor is gearing up for an exceptional beginning to 2024.

It was announced in August last year that Mammootty would be joining hands with director Rahul Sadasivan for a horror film titled Bramayugam. There have been several updates related to the film since then, and in the latest update, the Yatra actor has taken to social media to reveal that the film will hit the silver screens on February 15th.

More about Bramayugam

Ever since the film was announced there has been immense hype surrounding the film. It is understood that the film will revolve around black magic and related arts in an ancestral home in a fictional village. Additionally, the makers of the film have also released the character posters, as well as the teaser of the film, which all added fuel to the already existing hype. It is also understood that Mammootty will be playing a Zamindar in the film, and would have a gray shade to his character.

Right from the time the film’s first look was released, fans started drawing comparisons of Mammootty’s character to his character from the 1994 film Vidheyan helmed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Apart from Mammootty, Bramayugam also features an ensemble cast including Arjun Ashokan, Amanda Liz, Manikandan Achari, Sidharth Bharathan and many more in prominent roles. The camera work for the film has been carried out by Shehnad Jalal and Shaifique Mohammed Ali takes care of the film’s editing.

Mammootty on the workfront

Mammootty was last seen in Jeo Baby’s drama film Kaathal - The Core, which also featured Jyothika in the lead role. The film revolves around the theme of homosexuality, and the society’s perception towards it.

After Bramayugam, Mammootty is set to be seen in three films as of now. The first one is Bazooka, helmed by debutant Deeno Dennis, Turnbom helmed by Vysakh and written by Midhun Manuel Thomas and an anthology segment along with Ranjith titled Kadugannawa Oru Yatra. He is also set to reprise his role as YSR in the highly awaited sequel of his 2019 film Yatra, titled Yatra 2, which is all set to release on February 8th.

