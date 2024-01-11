Bramayugam Teaser OUT: Mammootty starrer horror flick promises bone-chilling experience with its intense plot
The Bramayugam teaser featuring Mammootty in the lead role is finally here. Check it out!
Bramayugam starring Mammootty in the lead role is finally here with Bhoothakalam director Rahul Sadasivan helming the project.
The spine-chilling horror film seems to present a period setting with Mammootty seeming to hold the most menacing avatar in the film. Check out the teaser for Bramayugam.
Check out the teaser of Mammootty’s Bramayugam
