Ram Charan congratulates dad Chiranjeevi for Padma Vibhushan award; wife Upasana drops cheeky comment

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been honored with the Padma Vibhushan award on May 9 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The actor received the award from Droupadi Murmu, the current President of India, for his contribution to Art in Indian cinema.

Ram Charan is a proud son as dad Chiranjeevi receives Padma Vibhushan

Reacting to Chiranjeevi’s Padma Vibhushan, son Ram Charan took to Instagram to share a few lovely pictures and a video from the award ceremony. In his caption under the post, he wrote, “Congratulations dad. So proud of you.”

Posting a series of pictures, Charan shared a beautiful family photo featuring himself, Chiranjeevi, Sushmita Konidela, Upasana, and Surekha Garu. He also shared a video of Chiranjeevi receiving the award, followed by a wholesome picture of himself with his dad.

Ram Charan’s better half, Upasana Konidela, left a cheeky comment under the post as she wrote, “Wow Mr. RC - posted on time.”

Advertisement

More about Chiranjeevi’s Padma Vibhushan journey

The list of Padma awardees for the year 2024 was unveiled on January 25 by the Government of India, and Megastar Chiranjeevi’s name was included in the elite list.

No sooner had the announcement come when fans and several industry folks poured their congratulatory messages for the veteran Tollywood star. Many celebrities graced Chiranjeevi's residence to wish the actor in person, including Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Dil Raju, Buchi Babu, and others.

Following this, a grand event was also conducted for Chiranjeevi, where the Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, felicitated him.

Now, more than three months after the initial announcement, Chiranjeevi has been bestowed with the award amidst the presence of his family members. The event was also graced by prominent figures such as the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, and the Minister of Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah.

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming project

Turning a look towards Chiranjeevi’s professional commitments, the actor is currently working on his upcoming socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara, where he will play the lead role opposite actress Trisha Krishnan.

The film is being written and directed by K. Mallidi Vassishta and produced by V. Vamshi Krishna and Pramod Uppalapati under the UV Creations banner. Vishwambhara marks the second film of director Vassishta after a promising debut with the fantasy drama Bimbisara.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi and Vyjayanthimala receive Padma Vibhushan; President Murmu presents awards