Chiranjeevi says K Viswanath's loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian Cinema as he pays tribute to the legend

Legendary Telugu filmmaker K. Viswanath breathed his last on Thursday, February 2 at his residence in Hyderabad. The five-time national award winner was 92. Many celebs from the South Indian film industry took to social media and paid tribute to the legendary Telugu filmmaker, who is known for iconic films like Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam and Swathi Muthyam among others. Megastar Chiranjeevi penned an emotional note remembering K Viswanath. Sharing a few memorable throwback pictures with filmmaker K Viswanath, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Shocked beyond words! Shri K Viswanath‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !!."

Chiranjeevi always addressed K Vishwanat as his mentor and would visit the filmmaker's house every Diwali to seek blessings from the veteran. For the unversed, Viswanath's several big hits like Subhalekha, Swayamkrushi and Aapadbandhavudu had Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Check out Chiranjeevi's Tweet below:

The legendary filmmaker is survived by his wife Kasinadhuni Jaya Lakshmi, three sons including Ravindranath, Nagendranath, and a daughter, Padmavathi. Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty also bid goodbye to K Viswanath with an emotional message on Instagram. She wrote, "Rest in peace Vishwanath garu … thank u for everything."

Mammootty offered his condolences in a post that read, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones (sic)."



Here's what Jr NTR, AR Rahman, SS Rajamouli, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor and others wrote remembering the filmmaker as he passes away after suffering from age-related ailments.

