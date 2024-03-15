Niharika Konidela wants to get married again for THIS reason? The actress spills beans

There are pros and cons when one steps into the limelight from a reputed film family. Pros in terms of film opportunities and cons in terms of the unescapable judgement and scrutiny of the public eye, and it is no different in the case of Niharika Konidela.

For the unaware, Niharika Konidela was married to Chaitanya Jonalagadda in what was termed an arranged-love marriage. The actress got married to the Hyderabad-based techie in 2020 in Udaipur amidst the presence of the entire Mega family including Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and others.

However, soon divorce rumors started floating around in 2023. The actress opened up about her divorce on 5th July 2023 in an Instagram post, thanking people for understanding her situation.

Niharika wants to get married again for THIS reason?

Now, in a recent promotional interview for her upcoming film Saagu, Niharika spilled the beans about her future plans, including a potential love marriage. She said, “Life is a cycle and we have to see it that way.”

In a reply to the anchor’s question about whether we can see Niharika as a bride again, she replied, “ I mean, I definitely want to have children, so I have to get married. But I do not want to do it only for that. I don’t have a negative impression of love.”

Further talking about her failed marriage with Chaitanya, she said, “Everyone asks me to give one reason why my marriage didn’t work out. But there is never one reason, there are many reasons why it did not work out.”

Finally, the host asked Niharika if she plans on having a love marriage, to which she replied, “I don’t think about it. All my focus is on my work right now. But I am not opposed to love marriage or arranged marriage.”

More about Niharika Konidela

Niharika is the daughter of Naga Babu Konidela and the niece of Megastar Chiranjeevi. She made her debut with the film Oka Manasu in 2016 and then went on to start her own production house called Pink Elephant Pictures, where she would go on to produce feature-length films as well as web series.

After her divorce, Niharika made an acting comeback with the show Dead Pixels and will next be seen in the film Saagu.

