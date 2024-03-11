Chiranjeevi inaugurates Telugu Digital Media Federation; says ‘it’s groundbreaking to unite…’

Megastar Chiranjeevi is undeniably one of the most prominent and influential figures in the field of cinema. The actor who has been a part of the film industry for more than four decades now was recently conferred with the Padma Vibhushan to honor his contributions.

The Waltair Veerayya actor is also known to be a vocal supporter of the changing forms of art and media, and does whatever is in his capability to ensure his growth. On March 11th, 2024, Chiranjeevi inaugurated the first ever federation for Telugu content creators, titled the Telugu Digital Media Federation.

Why a Telugu Digital Media Federation?

The TeluguDMF hopes to bring forth various forms of digital content creators, with the hope of ensuring work to them, creating a network of such content creators, as well as ensuring their welfare in the form of medical insurance benefits. After launching the federation’s website, Megastar Chiranjeevi said:

"It is groundbreaking to unite diverse content creators such as website writers, Instagram influencers, Twitter personalities, and meme creators. The overarching objective to provide them with guidance, health benefits, and facilitate collaborative partnerships—a venture unprecedented in its scope is highly appreciable”

Check out the photo below:

Furthermore, it is learnt that the federation aims to increase the authenticity and accountability and authenticity of digital creations. Additionally, it is also understood that the Government of Telangana has extended its full support to the organization as well.

