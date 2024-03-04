Director Jeethu Joseph REACTS to viral Drishyam Mohanlal's or Ajay Devgn's debate; says 'Doesn't make sense...'

In 2013, Jeethu Joseph created something that has never been seen before in Malayalam cinema, something that’s not short of a phenomenon. The filmmaker created a crime thriller film titled Drishyam that took over the Malayali audience. The film received widespread acclaim and was even remade in several languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Sinhala, Chinese and more.

Last week, it was revealed that the film is all set to be remade in Korean and in Hollywood as well, something rare for Indian films. The news spread like wildfire, and quickly started a fan-debate as to who made the franchise popular - Mohanlal, who acted in the Malayalam version or Ajay Devgn, who featured in the Hindi version. In the latest update, Jeethu Joseph, who created the franchise has reacted to the news of the film’s Hollywood remake, and has slammed the ongoing debate as well.

Jeethu Joseph dismisses Mohanlal vs Ajay Devgn debate

Talking to On Manorama, Jeethu Joseph shared his excitement on the film being remade in Hollywood. He mentioned that he, as a filmmaker, is extremely happy that something he created is being remade in Hollywood. He further said that the film deals with the universal subject of family love and security. He mentioned that the story of Drishyam is that of family love, more than it is a crime-thriller film, and added that this raw emotion is what makes it so appealing to audiences from different languages.

Speaking about the ongoing debate, Jeethu Joseph said that it makes no sense to debate over a film whose remake rights have been sold to another production house. He mentioned that there have been cases where Hindi films have been remade in Malayalam, and other languages, that have gone on to be more popular than the original films. He further added that those who watched and loved the film know that the original Malayalam version was made by him.

When asked if he has a preference for actors to play Georgekutty (Mohanlal’s character in Drishyam) in the film’s Hollywood remake, the filmmaker replied saying he has none.

Jeethu Joseph on the workfront

Jeethu Joseph’s latest film, the Mohanlal starrer Neru, hit the silver screens on December 21st, 2023, and has been a blockbuster hit. The film also featured Priyamani, Siddique, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish, KB Ganesh Kumar and more in prominent roles. The film received widespread acclaim at the time of release, and was even dubbed as Mohanlal’s return.

Up next, the filmmaker is set to collaborate yet again with Mohanlal, marking their 5th collaboration together, for a project titled Ram. It is understood that the film is a two part franchise and features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saikumar, Siddique, Anoop Menon and more in crucial roles. The film is expected to hit the theaters later this year.

