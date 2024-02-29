Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal's Drishyam goes global; becomes first Malayalam film to be remade in Hollywood

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam has been one of the most celebrated franchises in recent times. The Jeethu Joseph crime-thriller not only shook the Malayalam industry but also took a fever to Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Sinhalese, and other languages which later surprised audiences with its huge sensation along with breakthrough performances.

Jeethu Joseph is currently working on the conclusion of his anticipated thriller and soon we can expect the announcement from the makers. Now, in a recent development, the fever of Drishyam has reached Hollywood announcing a grand adaptation of the mystery thriller.

Mohanlal's Drishyam to be made in Hollywood

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to his X account and shared that Drishyam is all set to go on the global stage. He wrote, “The cult franchise #Drishyam is all set to go global after garnering massive success in the India and China markets. Producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak announced the Korean remake of the thriller franchise at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, and now they announce the franchise’s new milestone. Panorama Studios have joined hands with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to make Drishyam in Hollywood, a first for an Indian film!"

Another renowned film critic-analyst Sreedhar Pillai took to his X and shared the update that the international remake rights have been acquired from the original producers Aashirvad Cinemas.

As per the latest update, a remake version of the cult thriller in Korean and Indonesian languages is already in the works.

More about the Drishyam franchise

When the Malayalam version which is the original one released in 2013, it was a huge success, with several filmmakers attempting for the remake rights. In 2014, the film was remade in Kannada as Drishya and Telugu as Drushyam, starring Ravichandran and Venkatesh Daggubati, respectively. In 2015, it was remade in Tamil as Papanasam starring Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, and in Hindi as Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn.

Later, Dharmayuddhaya was recreated in Sinhala with Jackson Anthony in 2017, and Sheep Without a Shepherd with Xiao Yang in Mandarin Chinese in 2019. This signifies that the popularity of cult-thriller has done many rounds till this day with different directors except the Tamil version which was helmed by Jeethu Joseph himself.

Mohanlal’s upcoming films

Mohanlal is currently busy with his next film, L2- Empuraan, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Additionally, the actor is set to make his directorial debut with Barroz: The Treasure of D'Gama which is slated for release on March 28. Further, he also has commitments with Jeethu Joseph for a thriller drama film titled Ram, which will be released in two parts.

Mohanlal was last seen in Malaikottai Vaaliban in collaboration with acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery and was released in theaters on January 25, 2024. The film was bankrolled under John & Mary Creative, Century Films, Maxlab Cinemas, Entertainments, Saregama, and Amen Movie Monastery.

