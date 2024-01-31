DNS: Dhanush-Sekhar Kammula film’s shoot permission canceled in Tirupati for disrupting traffic

Dhanush is undeniably one of the most prominent actors in the country at present. The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Captain Miller, which was released on January 12.

Quite recently, it was revealed that the Pooja ceremony of the actor’s upcoming film with Sekhar Kammula had taken place and that the shoot was all set to begin in Tirupati. However, in the latest update, it is being reported that the Tirupati Police has canceled the permission given to the film for shooting due to disruption of traffic.

More about the incident

It is understood that the makers of the film began filming in the Albiri area, on the foothills of Tirupati Hill. This required vehicles, including buses to be diverted through another route, which was much narrower, leading to a heavy traffic block.

It is also reported that the crew also planned to shoot in front of the Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati. For this, the bouncers who were part of the crew, hurriedly ushered the devotees who had come for darshan. A formal complaint was lodged against the crew for their actions, which led to the shooting permission being canceled.

More about DNS

DNS marks the first collaboration between Sekhar Kammula and Dhanush. It is understood that DNS is not the official title of the film, but rather the initials of the two lead actors and the director - Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Sekhar Kammula.

Apart from that, Rashmika Mandanna has also been roped in to play the female lead in the film. Further, it was quite recently announced that Jim Sarbh, known for his role in the web series Made in Heaven, will be playing a crucial role in the film as well.

The film has been bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, and the music for the film will be composed by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad. Sathyan Sooryan, known for films like Kaithi and Master, will crank the camera for the film, and Marthand K Venkatesh will take care of the film’s editing.

Dhanush on the work front

After Captain Miller, Dhanush is also currently working on his next, tentatively titled D50. The film also marks his second directorial venture after Pa. Paandi and features an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Kalidas Jayaram, Anupama Parameswaran, and many more in prominent roles.

Additionally, he is also set to direct his third venture, titled Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, which features Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, and more in prominent roles.

