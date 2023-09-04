Dulquer Salmaan shares oh-so-romantic photos with wife Amal Sufiya on her birthday; pens a note

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya are one of the most beloved couples as far as the Malayalam film industry is concerned. Even though Amal has not pursued a career in film per se, the general audience knows of her, and many have even gone on to become her ardent admirers.



Today, as Amal is celebrating her birthday, there has been an outpouring of love and support coming her way. Several co-actors of her husband, Dulquer Salmaan, have also wished Amal on her special day, including Nazriya Nazim Fahadh. Every year, Dulquer puts up a mandatory post on Amal’s birthday. And the actor has continued the tradition this year as well.

Dulquer Salmaan shared an Instagram post wishing his wife Amal Sufiya on her birthday

Dulquer Salmaan posted a sweet wish for his wife Amal Sufiya

Dulquer Salmaan posted pictures of himself and Amal and wrote, "Ammmmm !! Mammaaaaa !!! The two most common sounds in our house. No matter how exhausted you are or how long your day has been you always find the energy for us.We’ve now celebrated you a dozen times."

He added, "I see you growing each day but never changing who you are. You play so many roles in life effortlessly. Your quiet strength and your innate ability to nurture are what brings so many people into our lives. Thank you for always being you. Wishing you the happiest birthday Am ! I love you longtime ! #annualtradition #dQnAnM #babygirlbirthday #adozenmoonsago #iasked #yousaidyes #nowwearehere"

As Dulquer has himself addressed in his caption, his birthday wishes for Amal have become an annual tradition for not just him but also his fans. During the lockdown, Dulquer wished Amal on her birthday and wrote, " "Wishing you the happiest birthday my Am !! The best thing that happened from the lockdown is the time we got to spend, especially you me and marie. Times ill cherish for life. From our favourite shows to playing roles in Marie’s fairytales it’s been as special as could be. Thank you for being my rock. And for giving me M. Happy happy birthday again baby."

Duquer never misses a chance to talk about the support that Amal has given him since the start of his career. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and will be celebrating their twelfth wedding anniversary this December.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted at Hyderabad airport after her US trip: WATCH