After Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi exits Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life?

In a setback for Maniratnam-Kamal Hassan's Thug Life, Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salman depart due to scheduling clashes, leaving the production team scrambling to find replacements just before shooting begins. Speculation is rife that Silambarasan from Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has emerged as a potential replacement for Salman.

The announcement of Thug Life sparked excitement as it marked the long-awaited reunion of Maniratnam and Kamal Hassan, who last collaborated on the timeless classic Nayakan in 1987. Since then, the two Tamil cinema legends have pursued separate paths in their careers. However, following the successes of Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan, they decided to team up once again for Thug Life. The initial teaser for the film was captivating, adding to the anticipation.

Featuring an ensemble cast with top actors like Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salman, Thug Life promised to be a blockbuster. Unfortunately, delays in production and scheduling conflicts led to Ravi and Dulquer Salman exiting the project.

The prevailing speculation suggests that the delay in Thug Life may be attributed to Kamal Hassan's political engagements.

It's worth noting that Maniratnam had previously collaborated with Ravi on Ponniyin Selvan and with Dulquer Salman in OK Kanmani.

This situation mirrors what occurred during the making of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, where Fahadh Faasil withdrew at the last minute. The production swiftly replaced him with Arun Vijay, who delivered a stellar performance, overcoming the setback.

Silambarasan, renowned for his role in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, is reportedly under consideration to take on Dulquer's character in Thug Life. However, updates regarding Jayaram Ravi's replacement are currently unavailable.

About Thug Life

In November 2022, Thug Life was announced as Kamal Hassan's 234th project, written by Mani Ratnam and the legendary actor together. The film was a collaborative effort between Kamal Hassan's Raaj Kamal Films, Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Productions. The project garnered attention not only for its star-studded cast but also for the reunion of Kamal Hassan and AR Rahman, marking their collaboration after many years. Ravi K Chandran was appointed as the cinematographer, while Sreekar Prasad was chosen as the editor, further adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

