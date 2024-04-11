Lucky Baskhar Teaser OUT: Dulquer Salmaan turns middle-class banker in Venky Atluri's financial drama

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film titled Lucky Baskhar teaser has been unveiled by the makers on the occasion of Eid- Ul Fitr. The film will mark Dulquer's third appearance in the Telugu industry.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Apr 11, 2024  |  05:22 PM IST |  1.1K
Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited Lucky Baskhar Teaser OUT
Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited Lucky Baskhar Teaser OUT (PC: Sithara Entertainments)

Dulquer Salmaan is undeniably one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming financial drama titled Lucky Baskhar, helmed by Venky Atluri. 

The film will also mark Dulquer's third appearance in the Telugu industry after Mahanati and Sita Ramam. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Eid- Ul Fitr, the makers of Lucky Baskhar have officially unveiled a new poster and first teaser of the thriller suspense flick.

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar teaser unveiled

On April 11, makers took to their social platform X shared a new poster and wrote, A Common… Middle Class… Indian Man! Dive into the extraordinary world of #Lucky Baskhar!” In the poster, Dulquer was seen standing in a courtroom while looking at the front. The teaser dropped by makers portrays that Dulquer as Baskhar plays the role of an honest banker who lives his daily life in the same manner and later seems to get bored by it. 

As the teaser approaches further, the sequence shows Dulquer having lots of money with him which makes everyone shocked. The teaser also showcases a short glimpse between Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dulquer as he refuses to reveal the secret of earning an enormous sum of money.


Credits: Sithara Entertainments X, YouTube
