First review of Ravi Teja starrer Eagle OUT; actor says, ‘I’m super satisfied’

With Ravi Teja’s Eagle only a few days away from its theatrical release, the entire team of Eagle including Ravi Teja, director Karthik Ghattamneni, and producer Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory witnessed the first screening of the film.

As the end credits of the film rolled, actor Ravi Teja lauded the director as he called it a perfect ending. The entire unit present in the cinema hall was full of smiles, as Ravi Teja hugged his director and producer, congratulating them for the film. At the end of the screening, the Eagle actor said “I’m super satisfied” which was welcomed with applause, hooting, and whistling, indicating the confidence of the team.

Check out the post below:

Further details about the Ravi Teja starrer

Apart from ‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja, Eagle also stars Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinay Rai, Madhoo, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, and others in significant roles. Eagle has been written and directed by Karthik Ghattamneni, and produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory Banner. The music for the film has been composed by Davzand, with Karthik Ghattamneni, Karm Chawla, and Kamil Plocki handling the camera work for Eagle.

Eagle is all set to hit the big screens this week on February 9th, 2024. The film has been granted a solo release from the Telugu Film Chamber in the Telugu market, which means that it will face no competition from any other Telugu film in the Telugu-speaking regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Eagle will also be released in Hindi as ‘Sahadev’.

Advertisement

Ravi Teja’s upcoming movies

After Eagle, Ravi Teja’s upcoming projects include ‘Mr. Bachchan’ directed by Harish Shankar. As the title suggests, the film is expected to revolve around themes of legendary Bollywood actor Shri Amitabh Bachchan.

Ravi Teja will also be seen in an untitled project RT4GM, which marks the fourth collaboration of the highly successful actor-director duo of Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni. Their previous ventures include Krack, Balupu, and Don Seenu.

Furthermore, there have been rumors that Ravi Teja will feature in a film directed by Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Ravi Teja attends Eagle pre-release event in his massy avatar