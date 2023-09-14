EXCLUSIVE: ‘After Salman Khan gets married…’: Vishal opens up on marriage plans

Be it Chris Evans, Vijay Deverakonda or Tamannaah Bhatia, marriage rumors are quite common for celebrities, and Vishal Krishna is no exception. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said that in his career spanning 19 years, he has been rumored to be with more than 12 different co-actresses.

Talking about the marriage rumors, the actor said that he does not understand why it is treated as such a mystery, comparing it with the Bermuda Triangle. He also added that he would let the public know when he does get married.

“I never tweet about allegations or controversies. First time I tweeted recently when I was linked up with one actress. We did, like long back, two films, Lakshmi Menon. And they wrote that we are getting married. So I tweeted, I said it is not Bermuda Triangle to figure out when my marriage is happening. I will tell you when it happens (sic.)” said the actor in the interview.

The Enemy actor also jokingly quipped that he would get married when Salman Khan does. He said that initially he used to take his friend, and actor Arya’s name. But once he got married, he took Bahubali actor Prabhas’s name, but finally Salman Khan

“Jab Salman bhai shaadi karenge, uske baad mai shaadi karunga. Wahi toh mai bataya, pehle (maine) mera ek khass dost hai Arya. Maine bataya ki jab woh shaadi karega, uski baad mai karunga. Uska shaadi ho gaya. Phir wohi puchtach kiya ki ‘kya ho gaya aapka shaadi, woh shaadi kiya?’ Nahi nahi, Prabhas shaadi hone ke baad mai shaadi karunga. Uski baad, safe zone is Salman bhai. So I said after Salman bhai gets married, I’ll get married (sic.)”

(I’ll get married after Salman bhai gets married. That’s what I said, I used to take the name of a dear friend, Arya. I said I’ll get married after he gets married. He got married. Then people started questioning, saying ‘what about your wedding? He got married’. I said, when Prabhas gets married, I’ll get married. But, safe zone is Salman bhai. So I said after Salman bhai gets married, I’ll get married.)

Vishal also added that he believes “there is a time for everything.” and that things would fall in place when it has to.

The Chakra actor would next be seen in Mark Antony, which releases on 15th September. The film also features SJ Suryah, Ritu Verma and more.

The actor is also preparing for Thupparivaalan 2, which would be his directorial debut.

